Training Camp Report - Day 18

Published on May 27, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - Defensive back Wesley Sutton is one of the defensive leaders on the team. Sutton is approaching the new season with renewed determination and a single goal in mind: winning the Grey Cup.

"I feel good. I had a solid offseason. I was able to recover from last season's injuries, work on my strengths, and also improve my weaknesses," he said.

Physically, Sutton focused on building muscle mass, maintaining his speed, and refining his technique as a defensive back- a position he describes as one of the most demanding on the field.

"At my position, you always have to stay alert. You can't let up, because it could end in a touchdown. So I keep doing the little things, all the time, throughout the entire offseason."

The team atmosphere is also a source of motivation for the veteran, who notes strong cohesion among the core group of returning players.

"We're all on the same page. We already know where each of us stands, we know the systems. We're trying to build on that," added Sutton.

Although the Alouettes reached the championship game last year, Sutton refuses to rest on his laurels. For him, not winning the title serves as extra motivation.

"We made it to the Grey Cup game, but we didn't win. So yes, we have extra motivation. This year, we're starting fresh- new challenges, new opportunities. We're going to make sure our work ethic never drops," the 2023 Grey Cup Champion added.

As a veteran, Sutton also feels a responsibility to guide younger players and new recruits as they adjust to the CFL.

"The guys look up to me, so I have to set the right example," he explained. "When I was a rookie, there were veterans who helped me, who gave me advice on coverages, on what to expect. Now it's my turn to give back. I enjoy it."







Canadian Football League Stories from May 27, 2026

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