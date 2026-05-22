Training Camp Report - Day 12

Published on May 21, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes are preparing to play their first preseason game on Friday, May 22 at 7 p.m. ET at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium (RDS, 99.5 Montreal, TSN 690).

At quarterback, Davis Alexander is expected to see some playing time as he appears to be in excellent form at training camp. His teammate Dustin Crum will face his former team for the first time, as will newcomer Marco Dubois. The fullback will be looking to deliver a strong performance against a team that released him in recent weeks.

Arnaud Desjardins will experience a special moment... Former Laval Rouge et Or quarterback Arnaud Desjardins has been on cloud nine since Monday. After signing with Montreal, the Quebec-born quarterback will get playing time in front of family and friends while wearing the jersey of his childhood team. It will certainly be a memorable moment for him.

It will also be interesting to see wide receiver Jerreth Sterns finally put on an Alouettes uniform. The American receiver was acquired in free agency last February.

On defence, Jonathan Sutherland will make his CFL debut. The Alouettes have waited patiently for the 2023 first-round pick to arrive. At safety, Arthur Hamlin and Nate Beauchemin will likely see increased roles this season following the retirement of Marc-Antoine Dequoy.

Quebec native Geoffrey Cantin-Arku will get the start in this game. He will be tasked with replacing Darnell Sankey at linebacker, who was released last winter.

Friday, May 22

7 PM - The Montreal Alouettes host the Ottawa REDBLACKS at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium







Canadian Football League Stories from May 21, 2026

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