Training Camp Report - Day 11

Published on May 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - Entering his seventh CFL season, linebacker Tyrice Beverette arrives at Montreal Alouettes training camp with the same hunger he had on day one. Grateful for every opportunity that comes his way, Beverette approaches the new campaign with quiet confidence and a bold declaration.

"I feel good, man. Just another year, another opportunity to get to do this thing. Being in year seven, seeing a lot of guys come and go - I'm very blessed to be able to keep doing it," he said.

This off-season, Beverette focused on refinement rather than reinvention - fine-tuning the details that make all the difference at the professional level.

"Just getting stronger. Nothing too different from what I've been doing. But this year, I want to hone in on the small things, use more technique rather than speed, and play more efficiently. Just trying to build off what I did last year."

Far from feeling weighed down by his previous strong seasons, the veteran sees each new year as a chance to raise the bar.

"Every year I've added to my game, and I proved that in the years previous. Honestly, I feel good - I feel like this is going to be my best season yet."

As a veteran presence, Beverette also embraces his role as a role model for younger players, while noting that leadership within the Alouettes is truly a team effort.

"We have veterans all over the team - on offense, special teams, guys who've been here longer than me. I think we do a collective job of getting young guys to fall in line, lead by example, and buy into what we do here."







Canadian Football League Stories from May 20, 2026

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