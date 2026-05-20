Blue Bombers Release Pair of American Defenders
Published on May 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB., May 20, 2026 - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions.
Released from roster:
American defensive lineman Arnold Young
American defensive lineman Michael Fletcher
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from May 20, 2026
- Annual Canada Day Celebration to be Held at Princess Auto Stadium - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Blue Bombers Release Pair of American Defenders - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Tiger-Cats Ink Running Back Nahree Biggins - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.