Blue Bombers Release Pair of American Defenders

Published on May 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB., May 20, 2026 - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions.

Released from roster:

American defensive lineman Arnold Young

American defensive lineman Michael Fletcher







Canadian Football League Stories from May 20, 2026

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