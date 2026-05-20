Blue Bombers Release Pair of American Defenders
CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Blue Bombers Release Pair of American Defenders

Published on May 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release


WINNIPEG, MB., May 20, 2026 - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions.

Released from roster:

American defensive lineman Arnold Young

American defensive lineman Michael Fletcher

Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics

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Canadian Football League Stories from May 20, 2026


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