Annual Canada Day Celebration to be Held at Princess Auto Stadium

Published on May 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Football Club is partnering with Princess Auto to host the third annual Canada Day celebration at Princess Auto Stadium on July 1, 2026.

The event will kick off at noon from the tailgate stage, featuring cultural performances and live music from local bands, and DJs. Attendees can also enjoy a variety of food trucks and family-friendly activities throughout the stadium grounds, including a local makers market, face painting, magicians, and inflatables.

"We're excited to celebrate Canada Day with fans and families from across Manitoba at Princess Auto Stadium," said Wade Miller, President and CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club. "We also want to thank Princess Auto for putting on this great event and for their continued partnership in helping bring the community together. It's a chance to showcase amazing Canadian talent, enjoy a full day of entertainment, and come together in celebration of what makes this country so special."

The mainstage inside the stadium will open at 5:00 PM, featuring performances from local favourites Don Amero and Mise en Scene, leading into headlining acts Down with Webster and Chad Brownlee. The night will conclude with fireworks above Princess Auto Stadium.

"Bringing people together is at the heart of what this celebration is all about" said Ken Larson, President and CEO of Princess Auto. "From live music to family-friendly activities, it's a day that captures the energy and spirit of Canada."

Event Details:

Date: July 1, 2026

Time: Tailgate area and festivities run from 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM, with in-stadium entertainment running from 5:00 PM to approximately 10:30 PM

Admission: The event is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for Manitoba Harvest. No ticket is required for access to the tailgate celebration from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Mainstage tickets are free and can be claimed at bluebombers.com/CanadaDay







Canadian Football League Stories from May 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.