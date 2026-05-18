Blue Bombers Announce Transactions
Published on May 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions.
Added to roster:
American defensive tackle Jonah Pace (6-5, 285, Iowa)
Global Punter Keegan Andrews (6-3, 250, UMass)
Released from roster:
American receiver Key'Shawn Smith
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Canadian Football League Stories from May 18, 2026
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