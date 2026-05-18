Blue Bombers Announce Transactions

Published on May 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions.

Added to roster:

American defensive tackle Jonah Pace (6-5, 285, Iowa)

Global Punter Keegan Andrews (6-3, 250, UMass)

Released from roster:

American receiver Key'Shawn Smith







Canadian Football League Stories from May 18, 2026

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