Blue Bombers Announce Roster Move
CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Blue Bombers Announce Roster Move

Published on May 17, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release


WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions.

Added to roster:

American receiver Jihad Marks (6-1, 210, The Citadel)

Released from roster:

American receiver Bryce Kirtz

Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics

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Canadian Football League Stories from May 17, 2026


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