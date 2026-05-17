Blue Bombers Announce Roster Move
Published on May 17, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions.
Added to roster:
American receiver Jihad Marks (6-1, 210, The Citadel)
Released from roster:
American receiver Bryce Kirtz
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from May 17, 2026
- Blue Bombers Announce Roster Move - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winnipeg Blue Bombers Stories
- Blue Bombers Announce Roster Move
- WR Monroe Released
- Womack Released
- Blue Bombers Cut down Roster
- Blue Bombers Sign First-Round Draft Pick Nuer Gatkuoth