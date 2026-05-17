Blue Bombers Announce Roster Move

Published on May 17, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions.

Added to roster:

American receiver Jihad Marks (6-1, 210, The Citadel)

Released from roster:

American receiver Bryce Kirtz







Canadian Football League Stories from May 17, 2026

Blue Bombers Announce Roster Move - Winnipeg Blue Bombers

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