Elks Add Former NFL Draft Pick Thompson

Published on May 17, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks signed American defensive lineman Brandon "BJ" Thompson II, the club announced Sunday. As a corresponding move, American wide receiver Ife Adeyi has been released.

Thompson (6'6, 244) adds more depth to the Elks trenches. The 27-year-old has spent the last three seasons playing pro football, most recently having suited up on the Calgary Stampeders practice roster in 2025. Prior to his time in the CFL, Thompson was a fifth-round selection (166th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. The Baylor and Stephen F. Austin Product was a member of the Super Bowl winning Chiefs in 2023, before missing the 2024 season on the NFL injury list.

As a member of the Stephen F. Austin Jacks (2020-22), Thompson suited up for 33 games, registering 79 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, and five forced fumbles.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 17, 2026

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