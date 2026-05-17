Training Camp Report: Week Two Beckons

Published on May 17, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Kamloops) - Head coach Buck Pierce called his first big audible of 2026 on Sunday, electing to give players the day off from practice. But that's not to say it was all leisurely in the Tournament Capital.

Originally scheduled to hit the field for a two-hour non-padded session Sunday morning, the time was instead spent with full team and position meetings after a very spirited Saturday afternoon session.

With a big crowd on hand for FanFest, the Lions were in no position to be on cruise control. That was evident during a couple of solid team periods, the latter focused on red zone opportunities.

The Lions led the CFL in both red zone trips (65) and red zone touchdowns (43) in 2025, hitting play dirt on 66.1 percent of opportunities inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Staying sharp in various aspects of situational football will be at the forefront of everyone's minds as training camp passes the halfway point in the next couple of days.

"I feel like we're definitely clicking. Camp is where you work the kinks out, but it feels nice," said James Butler.

"I love being out here. It's nice to have a year under our belt with this offence. I feel like we can move a lot faster, go a lot faster."

Butler and Nathan Rourke each scored touchdowns in the red zone session, but the defence made a few plays of their own.

"The main thing for the team I feel is, not starting over from zero like we did last year with the newer wave of the BC Lions," added Mathieu Betts.

"It is to be able to pick up where we left off last season. We want to get as good as possible, as fast as possible, to be able to build toward the end of the season."

Second-year defensive lineman Levi Bell got some work in packages with the starters. Bell was a big reason for the late-season turnaround Betts mentions above. Each unit has had the upper hand on different days. That's what you love to see at this stage.

The Lions return to Hillside Stadium on Monday from 2:30-5:30 pm.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 17, 2026

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