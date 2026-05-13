Elks Ink 2026 First-Round Pick LB Dariel Djabome, Announce Releases
Published on May 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks News Release
EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed National linebacker Dariel Djabome, the club announced Wednesday.
Djabome (6'2, 235) joins the Elks after an excellent four-year career at Rutgers University. The linebacker suited up for 47 games with the Scarlet Knights from 2022 to 2025, where he racked up 192 total tackles (81 solo, 111 assisted), 13 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and a pass defended.
In addition to his on-field achievements, Djabome was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. The linebacker was a finalist for the 2024 Cornish Trophy, which recognizes the top Canadian in college football.
Djabome has a familial connection to the Elks, with his brother Rossini Sandjong-Djabome being a former draft pick by the Green and Gold in 2020. Prior to his arrival at Elks Training Camp, the Longueuil, QC native accepted a rookie camp invite with the Washington Commanders.
In addition, the club has made the following releases:
National defensive back Jerrell Cummings
American running back Antario Brown
American offensive lineman Jason Laliberte Jr
American wide receiver Ketron Jackson Jr
National wide receiver Kolby Hurford
National wide receiver Jackson Tachinski
American wide receiver Ayir Asante
American wide receiver J.J. Jones
Edmonton Elks 2026 Training Camp is officially underway.
Canadian Football League Stories from May 13, 2026
- Elks Ink 2026 First-Round Pick LB Dariel Djabome, Announce Releases - Edmonton Elks
- Alouettes Pare Roster - Montreal Alouettes
- Stampeders Cut 10 - Calgary Stampeders
- Riders Sign 1st Round Draft Selection Malcolm Bell - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Roster Pared by Roughriders - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Argonauts Roster Reduced by 10 - Toronto Argonauts
- Blue Bombers Cut down Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Tiger-Cats Reduce Roster - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- RedBlacks Sign QB Barnes, Pare Roster - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Add Global Draft Pick McCarthy, Linebacker Crook - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
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