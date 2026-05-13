Elks Ink 2026 First-Round Pick LB Dariel Djabome, Announce Releases

Published on May 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed National linebacker Dariel Djabome, the club announced Wednesday.

Djabome (6'2, 235) joins the Elks after an excellent four-year career at Rutgers University. The linebacker suited up for 47 games with the Scarlet Knights from 2022 to 2025, where he racked up 192 total tackles (81 solo, 111 assisted), 13 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and a pass defended.

In addition to his on-field achievements, Djabome was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. The linebacker was a finalist for the 2024 Cornish Trophy, which recognizes the top Canadian in college football.

Djabome has a familial connection to the Elks, with his brother Rossini Sandjong-Djabome being a former draft pick by the Green and Gold in 2020. Prior to his arrival at Elks Training Camp, the Longueuil, QC native accepted a rookie camp invite with the Washington Commanders.

In addition, the club has made the following releases:

National defensive back Jerrell Cummings

American running back Antario Brown

American offensive lineman Jason Laliberte Jr

American wide receiver Ketron Jackson Jr

National wide receiver Kolby Hurford

National wide receiver Jackson Tachinski

American wide receiver Ayir Asante

American wide receiver J.J. Jones

Edmonton Elks 2026 Training Camp is officially underway.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 13, 2026

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