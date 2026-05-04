Elks Sign Five from 2026 Draft Class & More
Published on May 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks News Release
EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks signed five players selected in the 2026 CFL draft, as well as National defensive lineman Darien Newell and National linebacker Yunus Larry, the club announced Monday.
SIGNED
National wide receiver Carter Kettyle
National linebacker Justin Pace
National offensive lineman Chris Pashula
National wide receiver Eloa Latendresse-Regimbald
National offensive lineman Matthew Ljuden
For individual bios on the Elks 2026 Canadian draft class members, please click here.
Newell (6-3, 309) was selected in the second-round (10 overall) by the Elks in the 2025 CFL Draft out of Queen's University. The powerful defensive lineman suited up in 37 games for the Gaels from 2021 to 2025, recording 92 total tackles, 27.5 tackles-for-loss, 18 sacks, and forced one fumble.
The native of Brampton, Ontario, accumulated multiple personal accolades while at the University of Queens, being named a U-SPORTS First-Team All-Canadian twice, and a three-time OUA First Team All-Star.
Larry (6'1, 220) joins the Elks out of the University of Guelph. As a member of the Gryphons from 2022 to 2026, Larry dressed in 29 games and registered 106 total tackles (45 solo, 61 assisted), seven tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble.
The native of Hamilton, ON went unselected in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft after being invited to the National Combine in Edmonton last March.
Edmonton Elks 2026 Training Camp officially opens on Sunday, May 10 at Clarke Stadium.
Canadian Football League Stories from May 4, 2026
- Elks Sign Five from 2026 Draft Class & More - Edmonton Elks
- Argos Add DL Denzel Daxon - Toronto Argonauts
- RedBlacks Sign National Offensive Lineman Sean McEwen - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Sign Canadian OL Schick, K Copeland - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Lions Add Former Liberty and Colorado Standout QB Kaidon Salter - B.C. Lions
- Riders Add Four Ahead of Start of Rookie Camp - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Alouettes to Start Training Camp in Quebec City on Sunday - Montreal Alouettes
- RedBlacks Release National Tight End/Fullback Marco Dubois - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Riders Sign Five from 2026 CFL Draft Class - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Tiger-Cats Sign Eight Selections from 2026 CFL Canadian and Global Drafts - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Roughriders Add Three PFC Junior Stars, U of S QB to Camp Roster - Saskatchewan Roughriders
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