Elks Sign Five from 2026 Draft Class & More

Published on May 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks signed five players selected in the 2026 CFL draft, as well as National defensive lineman Darien Newell and National linebacker Yunus Larry, the club announced Monday.

SIGNED

National wide receiver Carter Kettyle

National linebacker Justin Pace

National offensive lineman Chris Pashula

National wide receiver Eloa Latendresse-Regimbald

National offensive lineman Matthew Ljuden

For individual bios on the Elks 2026 Canadian draft class members, please click here.

Newell (6-3, 309) was selected in the second-round (10 overall) by the Elks in the 2025 CFL Draft out of Queen's University. The powerful defensive lineman suited up in 37 games for the Gaels from 2021 to 2025, recording 92 total tackles, 27.5 tackles-for-loss, 18 sacks, and forced one fumble.

The native of Brampton, Ontario, accumulated multiple personal accolades while at the University of Queens, being named a U-SPORTS First-Team All-Canadian twice, and a three-time OUA First Team All-Star.

Larry (6'1, 220) joins the Elks out of the University of Guelph. As a member of the Gryphons from 2022 to 2026, Larry dressed in 29 games and registered 106 total tackles (45 solo, 61 assisted), seven tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble.

The native of Hamilton, ON went unselected in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft after being invited to the National Combine in Edmonton last March.

Edmonton Elks 2026 Training Camp officially opens on Sunday, May 10 at Clarke Stadium.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 4, 2026

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