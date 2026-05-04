Tiger-Cats Sign Eight Selections from 2026 CFL Canadian and Global Drafts

Published on May 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed seven of their selections from the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft, plus one of their selections from the 2026 CFL Global Draft.

2026 CFL Canadian Draft Selections:

Jonathan Denis (OL - Louisiana Tech)

Devynn Cromwell (DB - Michigan State)

Brayden Szeman (OL - Calgary)

Loik Gagne (LB - Concordia)

Marc Rondeau (LB - Ottawa)

Aamarii Notice (DT - Coastal Carolina)

Kyler Laing (DE - Mercyhurst)

2026 CFL Global Draft Selection:

Nick Haberer (P - Vanderbilt)

Denis, 24, is a 6-2, 313-pound offensive lineman who is Montreal-born and spent most of his time in Homestead, Florida. He spent his collegiate career at Louisiana Tech (2025), Central Missouri (2024), the University of Miami (2022-23) and the University of Oregon (2020-21). He made 10 starts at right guard at Louisiana Tech in 2025. At Central Missouri, he appeared in nine games, primarily lining up at guard and tackle, helping lead the team to a 9-3 record and a berth in the Heritage Bowl while paving the way for nine 100-yard rushers. He also saw action in six games at Miami.

Cromwell, 24, is a 6-1, 200-pound native of Toronto, Ontario. He spent the 2025 season at Michigan State University, appearing in 12 games and recording eight total tackles (five solo) while playing 95 snaps on defence at safety and 126 on special teams. He previously played at Texas Tech University in 2024, where he registered 20 total tackles (nine solo) over 179 defensive snaps and 87 on special teams. Prior to that, he attended the University of Guelph (2020-24).

Szeman, 23, is a 6-1, 302-pound native of Vernon, British Columbia. He made 32 starts at centre during his collegiate career at the University of Calgary.

Gagne, 23, is a 6-0, 215-pound native of Montreal, Quebec. He spent his collegiate career at Concordia University (2022-26), appearing in eight games in his final season, recording 18.5 total tackles (14 solo) and one tackle for loss in his final season.

Rondeau, 24, is a 6-0, 195-pound defensive back born in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, and raised in Quebec City, Quebec. He spent his collegiate career at the University of Ottawa (2022-26), appearing in 30 games and recording 122.5 tackles (92 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Notice, 23, is a 6-3, 286-pound native of Toronto, Ontario. He spent time at Coastal Carolina (2025-26), appearing in 13 games and recording 18 total tackles (11 solo), one tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks. Prior to that, he played at the University of Idaho (2022-24), suiting up for 34 games and registering 60 total tackles (20 solo), four tackles for loss and two sacks.

Laing, 25, is a 6-1, 224-pound native of Tallahassee, Florida. He spent time at Mercyhurst University (2024-25), appearing in 17 games and recording 45 tackles (20 solo), eight tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception and one pass defended. Prior to that, he played at the University at Buffalo (2020-22), suiting up for 17 games and registering 28 total tackles (19 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Haberer, 25, most recently spent the 2025-26 season at Vanderbilt, appearing in 13 games and registering 26 punts for 1,219 yards, averaging 46.9 yards per punt with a long of 59 yards. The 6-5, 227-pound native of Sunshine Coast, Australia, previously played four seasons at Washington State (2021-25), appearing in 42 games and recording 172 punts for 7,376 yards, averaging 42.9 yards per punt with a career long of 62 yards.







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