Argos Add DL Denzel Daxon
Published on May 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that they have signed American DL Denzel Daxon.
Daxon (6'2"/322) was a second-round CFL Global Draft choice of the Argos in 2024. The Bahamas native most recently spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys in 2024 and 2025. Daxon started his collegiate career at Ohio University (2019-2022), where he saw action in five games and tallied 11 tackles and one sack. The defensive lineman transferred to Illinois in 2023 and notched 27 tackles in 12 games.
The team also announced the signing of two 2026 draftees: WR Tyriq Quayson a nd DB Louis-Philippe Gauthier.
Canadian Football League Stories from May 4, 2026
- Elks Sign Five from 2026 Draft Class & More - Edmonton Elks
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- Tiger-Cats Sign Eight Selections from 2026 CFL Canadian and Global Drafts - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Roughriders Add Three PFC Junior Stars, U of S QB to Camp Roster - Saskatchewan Roughriders
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