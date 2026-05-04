Lions Add Former Liberty and Colorado Standout QB Kaidon Salter

Published on May 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced the signing of American quarterback Kaidon Salter on Monday.

Salter (6'1, 195 lbs)- a native of Dallas, Texas, Salter began his college career at Liberty from 2021-24, appearing in 35 games and becoming the full-time starter in his sophomore campaign, while winning Hero Sports G5 National Player of the Year.

Salter transferred to Colorado for his senior season, dressing in nine games and completing 127 of 204 passes for 1,404 yards and ten touchdowns. The dual-threat pivot added 103 carries for 356 yards and five more majors on the ground. Following week seven, Pro Football Focus named Salter the National Quarterback of the Week and the Big 12 Quarterback of the Week.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 4, 2026

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