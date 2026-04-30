Lions Release Guzylak-Messam
Published on April 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver)- The BC Lions announced the following transaction on Thursday.
Released from roster:
National linebacker Isaiah Guzylak-Messam.
Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics
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