Hundeby Retires
Published on April 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
National linebacker Seth Hundeby has informed the Roughriders of his retirement from professional football. The University of Saskatchewan Husky, who was selected by the Riders in the fourth round of the 2025 CFL Draft, intends to pursue a professional opportunity outside of football. The Club wishes him all the best in the next chapter of his career.
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Canadian Football League Stories from April 30, 2026
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