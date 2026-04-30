Alouettes Ink American OL Jakai Moore and TE Oscar Cardenas

Published on April 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Thursday that they have agreed to a two-year contract (2026, 2027) with American offensive lineman Jakai Moore and American tight end Oscar Cardenas.

Moore (6'6", 318 lbs.) played five seasons with South Carolina (2019-2024), appearing in 44 games, including 28 starts with the Gamecocks. The 25-year-old has played multiple positions on the offensive line: left tackle, left guard, right guard, and right tackle. In 2020 and 2021, he was named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll. In 2019, he was also named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

In 2025-2026, the native of Nokesville, Virginia, joined the University of North Carolina Tar Heels, dressing for 12 games.

Cardenas (6'4", 265 lb) played six seasons (2019-2025) with the University of Texas at San Antonio. In 65 games, the 24-year-old caught 95 balls for 1,138 yards and nine touchdowns. The San Antonio, TX native was part of the Arizona Cardinals in 2025.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 30, 2026

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