Alouettes Select a German and an Australian
Published on April 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes selected German offensive lineman Mark Petry (first round, eighth overall) and Australian punter Josh Burgess (second round, 16th overall) in the CFL Global Draft on Wednesday.
Petry (6'4", 301 lbs.) played 39 games, including 24 starts, over five seasons with Syracuse University. The 27-year-old spent his first collegiate season at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa.
Burgess (6'3", 210 lbs.) spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. In 26 games, he punted 89 times for a total of 3,815 yards.
In 2022-2023, he played for the Weber State Wildcats. Over 100 punts, he totaled 4,411 yards in 24 games. In 2023, he earned All-Big Sky honorable mention and was a semifinalist for the FCS Punter of the Year award. That same year, he recorded the second-best punting average in Wildcats history. In 2022, he was named to the Academic All-Big Sky team.
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