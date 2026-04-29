Alouettes Select Montrealer Rohan Jones with Their First Pick

Published on April 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes selected tight end Rohan Jones with their first pick (eighth overall) in the CFL Canadian Draft.

The 24-year-old grew up in the Ahuntsic neighborhood.

Jones (6'3", 236 lbs.) played four collegiate seasons (2022-2026)- two with Maine, one with Montana State, and his final one with the University of Arkansas. In 12 games during his last college season with the Razorbacks, he recorded four touchdowns and 519 yards on 19 receptions. He also carried the ball twice for 10 yards and a touchdown.

He's a former student of Collège Jean-Eudes and André-Grasset, who signed a contract with the Los Angeles Rams a few days ago.

The other Alouettes' picks

Shakespeare Louis (6'1", 190 lbs.) spent his final university season with Southeastern Louisiana University. In 13 games, he recorded 44 total tackles, one interception, two knockdowns, and forced a fumble. From 2021 to 2023, he wore the Robert Morris University Colonials uniform.

Nathan Udoh (6'1", 215 lbs.) played with the University of Manitoba Bisons from 2022 to 2025. In his final season, he recorded 599 yards on 44 receptions and added three touchdowns in nine games. He played a total of 28 games in his career.

Liam Talbot (6'1", 205 lbs.) spent four seasons (2022-2025) with the University of Windsor Lancers. In 2025, he recorded 291 yards on 49 carries and one touchdown in nine games. During his first two years, he returned 56 kicks for a total of 564 yards.

Harrison Daley (6'4", 210 lbs.) played five seasons (2021-2025) with the University of Windsor Lancers. In 34 career games, he recorded 46 solo tackles and 34 assisted. He also made two interceptions, broke up four passes, and forced one fumble.

Michael Horvat (5'10", 185 lbs.) had outstanding 2024 and 2025 seasons, being named U SPORTS First Team All-Canadian. In his final season, he totaled 2,535 yards on 53 punts for an excellent average of 47.8 yards per punt.

Cyrus McGarrell (6'2", 197 lbs.) played 39 career games and finished with 31 tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups after five seasons at Northern Illinois University.

Zachary Houde (6'1", 205 lb) played 25 career games with St. Francis Xavier University. The native of Thetford Mines, caught 117 passes for 2,035 yards and nine touchdowns.

Here is the full list of the Alouettes' picks for the 2026 Draft:

Round (overall)

1 (8)- Rohan Jones, TE

2 (17) Shakespeare Louis, DB

3 (28) Nathan Udoh, RÉ

4 (37) Liam Talbot, RB

5 (46) Harrison Daley, DB

6 (55) Michael Horvat, K/P

7 (64) Cyrus McGarrell, DB

8 (73) Zachary Houde, WR







Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2026

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