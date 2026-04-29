Riders Select Linebacker, Kicker in 2026 Global Draft

Published on April 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have selected two talented football players in the 2026 CFL Draft:

Mapalo Mwansa (Linebacker - Loughborough University) - 1st round, 9th overall

Kansei Matsuzawa (Kicker - University of Hawaii) - 2nd round, 18th overall

Mwansa (6'2-230) joined the NFL's International Player Pathway Program after signing with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent. He spent the season on the Panthers practice roster and suited up for three preseason games. The 22-year-old from Peterborough, England, joined the Great Britain National Team in 2024 and played for the Nottingham Caesars of the BAFA National Leagues Northern Premiership, the highest level of British American football. Mwansa helped the Caesars win the 2024 Division 1 National Final at Britbowl XXXVI.

The speedy defender attended the 2025 CFL Combine, completing the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds.

Matsuzawa (6'1-205) spent two collegiate seasons at the University of Hawaii, suiting up for 25 games as a Rainbow Warrior. The native of Ichikawa, Japan, had a sensational senior season in 2025, making 27 of 29 field goal attempts for a 93.1% success rate. He also nailed a career-long 52-yard field goal on September 20 against Fresno State. For his efforts, Matsuzawa was named a Consensus All-American (the first player to do so in program history), the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year, and a First-Team All-Mountain West selection. In addition, he was a 2025 Lou Groza Award finalist (awarded to the best placekicker in the country).

Over his two seasons in Hawaii, he went 39 of 45 on field goal attempts (86.7%). As the team's kickoff specialist in 2025, he kicked 45 times for 2,780 yards (61.8-yard average) and 15 touchbacks. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft.

Prior to Hawaii, Matsuzawa spent the 2021-2023 seasons at Hawkings College, where he made 12 of 17 field goal attempts, including one from 50 yards.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2026

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