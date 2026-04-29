Toronto Argonauts 2026 CFL Global Draft Class

Published on April 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts added two Global players to their roster Wednesday afternoon during the CFL's 2026 Global Draft.

Round 1, Pick 2 - OL Jordan Spasojevic - Moko - California - Australia

Round 2, Pick 11 - OL Fa'alili Fa'amoe - Wake Forest - American Samoa

Spasojevic-Moko (6'5"/335lbs) started 13 games along the offensive line at the University of California in 2025. The Australia native played 10 games at the University of Charlotte in 2024 and nine games at Texas A&M from 2021 to 2023.

Fa'amoe (6'5"/317lbs) started 12 games at Wake Forest in 2025. The American Samoa native played 29 games over five seasons (2020-2024) at Washington State before transferring to Wake Forest.

The team also announced the release of Canadian LB Ryder Varga.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2026

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