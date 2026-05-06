Argonauts Release Two
Published on May 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the following transactions today:
Released:
DB Jon Edouard
DL Malachai Bailey
Check out the Toronto Argonauts Statistics
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