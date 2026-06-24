Argonauts to Induct Kevin Eiben & Carl Brazley to All-Time Argos List

Published on June 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts announced today, in partnership with the Toronto Argonauts Alumni Association, that Toronto Argonauts legends Kevin Eiben and Carl Brazley will be added to the All-Time Argos list in 2026. A celebration for Kevin and Carl will take place in a halftime ceremony at BMO Field on August 22nd at 7:00 pm when Toronto takes on Hamilton.

The All-Time Argonauts program started in 1997, and since then, 28 iconic Boatmen have been added to the prestigious roster as some of the greatest players and builders to ever don Double Blue. Chris Schultz and Nike Volpe were the most recent additions to the list when they were added in 2025.

Eiben played 11 seasons and 165 games with the Boatmen from 2001 to 2011, after being drafted by the club with the 26th pick of the 2001 CFL Draft. The Delta, B.C. native is second on the team's list of career defensive tackles (703), second in career playoff tackles (42), holds the club's mark for special teams tackles in a season (33), and his 113-tackle 2005 campaign ranks him third all-time in CFL history for Canadians. The Bucknell product was named the Argos Most Outstanding Canadian six times and was named the East Division's top Canadian three times. A three-time CFL All-Star and five-time East All-Star, Eiben helped the Double Blue win the Grey Cup in 2004. After his playing days, Eiben would begin coaching at the USPORTS level before returning to the Argos from 2017 to 2025 in various roles, during which he won the Grey Cup three more times. For his career, the linebacker tallied 722 defensive tackles, 92 special teams tackles, 10 interceptions, 13 fumble recoveries, and 15 sacks in 182 games spanning 12 seasons.

"Simply put, Kevin Eiben was made to play the game!" said Argos General Manager Michael Clemons. "A little undersized, he wasn't the fastest player on the field, but he was the guy who got up off the returner most often. He was a tackling machine!"

"Kevin Eiben embodied everything you want in an Argonaut-toughness, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the team," quipped Argos Alumni Association President Jason Pottinger. "His outstanding career and lasting impact on the organization make him an exceptional choice for the All-Time Argos."

Brazley played 138 games over 10 seasons for the Argos after joining the club in 1983, after stints in Montreal and Ottawa. In his first season, the cornerback was named a CFL All-Star and helped the team capture its first Grey Cup in over 30 years. The Louisville, Kentucky native would be named the team's Most Outstanding Player and Defensive Player in 1985. In 1991, Brazley earned his second Grey Cup championship after the Boatmen took down Calgary in the 79th playing of the big game. The defensive back ranks fourth all-time on the team's interception list with 37 and third all-time in fumble recoveries with 15.

"Carl Brazley was so much more than a football player," mentioned Clemons. "He mentored a rookie Pinball and a rookie Rocket Ismail. He was a family man with cat-like instincts who became a league all-star an incredible five consecutive years."

"Carl Brazley was a game changer whenever he stepped onto the field," said Pottinger. "His remarkable contributions to some of the most memorable teams in Argonauts history have left a lasting mark on our franchise, and we are proud to welcome him into the All-Time Argos."

For more information on the All-Time Argonauts program, please visit http://argoalumni.com/all-time-argonauts/







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