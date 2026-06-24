Week 4 in the CFL

Published on June 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







Stats and storylines heading into this week's action

GO LONG!

Collective QB rating at this point of the season: 109.4 vs. 97.4 in 2025

QB rating by depth:

0-4 yards (including backfield) | 92

5-9 yards | 102

10-14 yards | 105

15-19 yards | 147

20-29 yards | 152

30+ | 108

Average pass depth in 2025: 10.1 yards. In 2026 thus far: 11.4 - a 13 per cent increase and the highest ever recorded.

50 per cent have recorded a 300-yard+ game

QUICK SLANTS

LEAGUE-WIDE

Average margin of victory: 7.4 points

7.6 drives have reached the red zone - an increase of 33 per cent over 2025

Two-and-outs: 27 per cent - an all-time low

Seven of the Top-10 receivers are Canadian

Punts are being returned an average of 12.5 yards - the highest in league history - due in part to punts going an average of 48.5 yards, representing an increased challenge for cover teams.

In the red zone, QBs have completed 65.1 per cent of passes with 24 TDs.

QBs have a 3.08:1 TD to INT ratio - the highest ever.

EDM (2-0) at WPG (1-1)

Edmonton last started 3-0 in 2017, when they began 7-0.

Edmonton has a league-best 161.5 rushing yards per game, while Winnipeg has allowed the most 171 per game.

Edmonton owns the best net defence, allowing 389 yards per game.

Cody Fajardo has 99 TD passes and 49 rushing majors; with one more of each, he would become the ninth QB to reach 100 and 50. He is a career 4-9 against Winnipeg.

Last week, Justin Rankin notched his second career back-to-back games with 100-yard+ each. He is averaging 9.1 yards per carry, while adding 10 receptions for 145 yards.

Winnipeg has won the teams' last eight matchups at Princess Auto Stadium, where the Elks last won on November 3, 2018.

Since 2018, Winnipeg is 16-3 off a bye.

Since 2019, the Bombers have lost two consecutive home games once.

Zach Collaros has 15 career wins as a starter against the Elks - the most of any opponent.

For his career, Brady Oliveria needs three catches for 200 and 95 receiving yards for 2,000.

Tommy Nield is coming off his first 100-yard+ game (111).

Tim White needs eight catches for 400 in his career.

Jake Ceresna has 49 career sacks.

TOR (1-1) at SSK (2-0)

Toronto has allowed the fewest rushing yards per game (48.0) and the second-lowest yards per rush (3.7), while forcing the most turnovers (8).

Chad Kelly's 869 passing yards through two games are the most in team history, surpassing Ricky Ray's 833 in 2017. Four players in league history have passed for 400-yards+ in three straight games; none were Argonauts. Kelly is a career 3-0 against Saskatchewan and 21-6 overall.

For the second week in a row, Kevin Mital set a new career-high in receiving yards. He is tied for the league lead with four big plays.

2025 first-round pick Jeremiah Ojo recorded his first sack last week.

Toronto is first in net offence (501) and Saskatchewan is second (471.5).

In each of the past two seasons, Saskatchewan has started 4-0.

The Roughriders lead the league in time of possession (31:44).

The Riders have allowed one passing touchdown.

Trevor Harris has completed 73.6 per cent of his passes for 766 yards and six TDs. He has not thrown an interception in his past 189 attempts.

Kian Schaffer-Baker has 19 catches for 295 yards and a pair of TDs through two games.

Jameer Thurman needs five defensive tackles for 550 in his career.

CGY (0-2) at BC (0-2)

The game will be the first-ever in Kelowna.

The Stampeders last started 0-3 in 2002.

Calgary has averaged 150 rushing yards per game; BC Lions have allowed an average of 70 rushing yards.

Vernon Adams Jr. is a career 1-3 against BC.

Dedrick Mills has rushed for 100-yards+ in each game this season

Last season, BC swept the teams' two-game series. The Lions have won three straight home games against the Stampeders and eight of the teams' past 11 matchups overall.

The Lions last started 0-3 in 2019.

Nathan Rourke is 2-0 in head-to-head matchups against Adams; he is 4-0 against Calgary.

In his CFL debut, 2026 draft pick Nick Cenacle recorded nine catches, 120 yards and two TDs.

OTT (0-2) at MTL (2-1)

Ottawa has lost the teams' past 11 matchups, dating back to October 10, 2022.

Nyles Morgan recorded his 7th career game with double-digit tackles last week. He needs six for 400 in his career.

Last week, Ayden Eberhardt notched his first 100+ yard game with Ottawa (129). He has led Ottawa in receiving in both games this season.

Kalil Pimpleton leads the league with 432 combined yards, including 223 from kickoff returns.

Brett Lauther has gone 7-for-7 on field goal attempts to start his time with Ottawa.

The Alouettes have gone two-and-out on a league-low 10 per cent of possessions.

Davis Alexander has not thrown an interception in his last 224 attempts. He has eclipsed 300-yards+ in each game this season.

Through three games, Tyson Philpot is averaging eight catches, one touchdown and 129.7 receiving yards.

Geoffrey Cantin-Arku is tied for the league lead with 18 defensive tackles.

Last week, Travis Theis had a career-high 91 yards, while adding 47 receiving yards.

José Maltos Díaz has made a team-record 25 field goals in a row, including 11-for-11 this season.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 24, 2026

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