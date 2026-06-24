Roughriders Hold 2025-26 Annual General Meeting

Published on June 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders held their 2025-26Annual General Meetingin the SportsCage Lounge (formerly Harvard Broadcasting's Studio 620 Lounge) at Mosaic Stadiumon Tuesday, June 23rd. Chief Financial Officer Kent Paul presented the financial report, which included the following highlights:

Financial Report

The Club's revenues grew to $44.7 million, with gate receipts increasing to $14.5 million.

Expenses increased, driven by increases across several areas including the July 11 postponed smoke game and additional costs associated with the 112th Grey Cup.

EBIDA (Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation and Amortization) remained strong at $2.3 million and the Stabilization Fund grew to over $11.3 million.

Merchandise

The championship season drove significant demand for merchandise, resulting in very strong revenues of $9.1 million, the highest sales in over a decade.

Football Operations

Following a 12-6, first-place finish, the Roughriders captured the ultimate prize, winning the Grey Cup Championship. Quarterback Trevor Harris was named Grey Cup MVP, while receiver Samuel Emilus earned Most Valuable Canadian honours.

The Club had a league-leading nine All-CFL selections, including offensive linemen Jermarcus Hardrick, Logan Ferland and Jacob Brammer; linebackers Jameer Thurman and C.J. Reavis; receiver KeeSean Johnson; defensive tackle Micah Johnson; cornerback Tevaughn Campbell; and halfback Rolan Milligan Jr.

Head Coach Corey Mace was named Coach of the Year, Hardrick was recognized as the league's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, and Jeremy O'Day and the Football Operations department received the inaugural Ted Goveia Award.

Community Outreach

In an effort to share the Grey Cup Championship with as many members of Rider Nation as possible, the Club embarked on an ambitious Grey Cup Community Tour spanning two months and 38 Saskatchewan communities.

Logan Ferland received the Roughriders' fourth consecutive Jake Gaudaur Veterans Award, presented to a Canadian CFL player who exemplifies strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship, and dedication to Canadian communities. He follows Jorgen Hus (2024), Brayden Lenius (2023), and Dan Clark (2022). In total, the Roughriders have received the award six times since its inception in 2010.

Rider Nation's strong support of the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation 50/50 raised a record-breaking $3.3 million, with proceeds supporting amateur football across the province.

Board of Directors

Charlene Gavel was elected as the new member of the Board of Directors. She joins the following Board members who are in the midst of their terms: Douglas Hodson, Regan Exner, Andrew MacCorquodale, Mackenzie Kilshaw, Edmund Bellegarde, Greg Yuel, Blair Ross, Susan Flett, Darren Anaka and Tina Svedahl.

Rhonda Ekstrom has completed her term on the Board of Directors. The Club thanks her for her dedication to the Saskatchewan Roughriders and appreciates the valuable guidance she provided during her time with the organization.







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