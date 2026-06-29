Roughriders Announce Hot Wheels Game Day

Published on June 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders are bringing one of the world's most recognizable toy brands to Mosaic Stadium this summer, as the Club announces Hot Wheels Game Day on Sunday, July 12.

Hot Wheels has been bringing generations of fans together through its iconic vehicles for more than 50 years. The Roughriders are excited to partner with the globally recognized brand to create a game day experience that celebrates football, car culture and Rider Nation.

The celebration begins before kickoff with a pre-game Show and Shine featuring an impressive lineup of vehicles from across Saskatchewan. Fans can then head to the Coors Light Tailgate or Security Building Supplies Riderland Park before taking in all the action on the field. Following the game, Fans on the Field returns, giving Rider Nation the opportunity to step onto the Mosaic Stadium turf and cap off a memorable day.

Tickets for Hot Wheels Game Day on July 12th are available at Riderville.com including our popular Family Packs! Bring two adults and two youth for just $99.

Co-op Community Zone tickets are available for $20 at participating Co-op locations across Saskatchewan ($30 for the Labour Day Classic).







Canadian Football League Stories from June 29, 2026

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