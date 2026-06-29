RedBlacks and Diesel's Army Announce Partnership for 2026 Season

Published on June 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Diesel's Army are proud to announce a partnership for the upcoming football season, providing local cancer patients and their families with unforgettable experiences at Ottawa REDBLACKS games.

The program launched at the Saturday, June 20 home game and will continue throughout the 2026 season, offering families of cancer patients the opportunity to spend quality time together enjoying a night of REDBLACKS football at TD Place.

"We're incredibly honoured to partner with Diesel's Army and give families a special night together," said Adrian Sciarra, President of the Ottawa REDBLACKS. "Sport has a unique ability to bring people together and provide moments of happiness when they need it most. We look forward to this partnership and helping people create unforgettable moments with their loved ones throughout the 2026 season."

For every home game, through the Diesel's Army REDBLACKS Program, cancer patients and their loved ones will receive:

Four lower bowl, mid-field tickets

Complimentary parking pass

A complimentary pre-game meal out provided by Crust & Crate Fast Fired Pizza Pub

Food and beverage vouchers

A commemorative REDBLACKS "Diesel's Army" jersey to take home

A special welcome feature on the stadium video board

Families, friends, healthcare providers, and community members are encouraged to nominate a cancer patient or family at dieselsarmy.ca or @dieselsarmy on Instagram.

"Diesel's Army was built on the belief that no one fights alone," said Julia Forbes. "After my husband's terminal diagnosis, he was fortunate to be gifted incredible sports experiences that gave us something to look forward to and helped us make every moment count together. Those memories became some of our most cherished. Diesel's Army gives other families facing cancer that same opportunity, to step away from treatments and appointments for a few hours, be together, and create memories."

Diesel's Army was founded by Ottawa Realtor Julia Forbes in memory of her husband, Ryan "Diesel" Forbes (1978-2023), who spent five years courageously battling a rare terminal cancer. During his journey, time spent at sporting events with family and friends became a source of joy, connection, and hope.

Today, Diesel's Army helps other families facing cancer create those same meaningful moments through unforgettable sports experiences.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 29, 2026

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