Stamps Welcome New Linebacker

Published on June 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have signed National linebacker Terrence Ganyi.

Terrence Ganyi

Linebacker

College: Maine

Height: 6.00

Weight: 218

Born: March 16, 1999

Birthplace: Montreal, QC

National

Ganyi was selected by the BC Lions in the sixth round (53rd overall) of the 2024 CFL Canadian Draft. In two seasons (2024-25) with BC, he appeared in 35 regular-season games and made 15 special-teams tackles and one tackle for loss. He also dressed for three playoff games with the Lions, adding another two stops on special teams.

Collegiately, Ganyi played his final two seasons (2022-23) at Maine. In 11 games with the Black Bears, he made 12 tackles including 0.5 tackles for loss. Prior to Maine, Ganyi played three seasons (2018-19, 21) at Connecticut. He suited up for 14 games with the Huskies and tallied 13 tackles along with one kickoff return for five yards.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 29, 2026

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