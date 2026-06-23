Stamps Sign Sapp III

Published on June 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Benny Sapp III.

Benny Sapp III

Defensive back

College: Northern Iowa

Height: 5.11

Weight: 200

Born: June 27, 2000

Birthplace: Fort Lauderdale, FL

American

With the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2025, Sapp played six games and made six starts at field corner. He recorded 19 defensive tackles, three special-teams tackles, two knockdowns and one forced fumble.

Sapp signed as an undrafted free agent with the National Football League's Green Bay Packers in 2023 and played five regular-season games, registering two tackles.

Collegiately, Sapp played 30 games over three seasons (2020-22) at Northern Iowa. He tallied 138 tackles including 1.5 tackles for loss, nine interceptions, 16 passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery with the Panthers. As a senior, he played 11 games and had 53 tackles, four interceptions, six passes defended and one forced fumble before being named first-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference. Sapp began his collegiate career at Minnesota (2018-19) and accumulated nine tackles in 24 appearances for the Golden Gophers.

In a corresponding move, the Stampeders have released American defensive lineman Tre'Mon Morris-Brash. After two games played this season, he had one defensive tackle and one interception.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.