RedBlacks Acquire a Pair of Draft Picks for Dru Brown
Published on June 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the club has acquired a pair of draft picks from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in exchange for American quarterback Dru Brown.
"We want to thank Dru for his contributions to our football club and the Ottawa community over his time here and we wish him all the best in the future," said Shawn Burke, Vice President of Football Operations of the Ottawa REDBLACKS.
Trade Details:
To Ottawa:
Winnipeg's first round selection in the 2027 CFL Canadian Draft Winnipeg's second round selection in the 2028 CFL Canadian Draft (conditional)
To Winnipeg:
AMER - QB - Dru Brown
Winnipeg's second round selection in the 2027 CFL Canadian Draft*
*Ottawa acquired Winnipeg's 2027 second round pick in a draft day trade this past April.
Canadian Football League Stories from June 23, 2026
- RedBlacks Sign McLeod Bethel-Thompson - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Blue Bombers Acquire Quarterback Dru Brown in Trade with Ottawa - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- RedBlacks Acquire a Pair of Draft Picks for Dru Brown - Ottawa RedBlacks
- White out Conditions Ahead - Riders to Debut Prairie Blizzard Jerseys - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Stamps Sign Sapp III - Calgary Stampeders
- Riders Ink DB James Burgess Jr. - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Mitchell Headlines Week 3 Players of the Week - CFL
- Tiger-Cats' Bo Levi Mitchell Named CFL Week 3 Player of the Week - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.