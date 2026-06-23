RedBlacks Acquire a Pair of Draft Picks for Dru Brown

Published on June 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the club has acquired a pair of draft picks from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in exchange for American quarterback Dru Brown.

"We want to thank Dru for his contributions to our football club and the Ottawa community over his time here and we wish him all the best in the future," said Shawn Burke, Vice President of Football Operations of the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Trade Details:

To Ottawa:

Winnipeg's first round selection in the 2027 CFL Canadian Draft Winnipeg's second round selection in the 2028 CFL Canadian Draft (conditional)

To Winnipeg:

AMER - QB - Dru Brown

Winnipeg's second round selection in the 2027 CFL Canadian Draft*

*Ottawa acquired Winnipeg's 2027 second round pick in a draft day trade this past April.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 23, 2026

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