Mitchell Headlines Week 3 Players of the Week

Published on June 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - Bo Levi Mitchell, Justin Rankin and Kevin Mital have been named Week 3 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.

The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL's Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.

BO LEVI MITCHELL | QB | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | BC 27 - HAM 41

15-of-18 (83.3 per cent)

Fourth career five-touchdown pass game

285 passing yards (15.8 average)

Three 30-yard+ passes, including a 56-yard effort to Kiondré Smith for a touchdown in the opening minute

Back-to-back games with perfect 158.3 efficiency rating

JUSTIN RANKIN | RB | EDMONTON ELKS | MTL 29 - EDM 32

18 rushes for 179 yards (9.9 average); second 100-yard+ game of the season

Two third-quarter touchdowns - 36- and 47-yard efforts

Seven rushes 10-yards+ and two for 20-yards+

Five receptions on five targets for 51 yards

Career-high 230 yards from scrimmage

Second Player of the Week honour (W1)

KEVIN MITAL | REC | TORONTO ARGONAUTS | TOR 44 - OTT 24

Eight receptions on 11 targets

Career-high 178 yards (22.3 average); third career 100-yard+ game and second of the season

Three 30-yard+ catches, including a 56-yard effort in the third quarter

50 yards after catch

Three second down conversions

2026 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK - IN REVIEW

W1 | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Robert Kennedy III (MTL) | Jake Ceresna (WPG)

W2 | Trevor Harris (SSK) | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Davis Alexander (MTL)

W3 | Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM) | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Kevin Mital (TOR)







Canadian Football League Stories from June 23, 2026

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