Mitchell Headlines Week 3 Players of the Week
Published on June 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Bo Levi Mitchell, Justin Rankin and Kevin Mital have been named Week 3 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.
The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL's Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.
BO LEVI MITCHELL | QB | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | BC 27 - HAM 41
15-of-18 (83.3 per cent)
Fourth career five-touchdown pass game
285 passing yards (15.8 average)
Three 30-yard+ passes, including a 56-yard effort to Kiondré Smith for a touchdown in the opening minute
Back-to-back games with perfect 158.3 efficiency rating
JUSTIN RANKIN | RB | EDMONTON ELKS | MTL 29 - EDM 32
18 rushes for 179 yards (9.9 average); second 100-yard+ game of the season
Two third-quarter touchdowns - 36- and 47-yard efforts
Seven rushes 10-yards+ and two for 20-yards+
Five receptions on five targets for 51 yards
Career-high 230 yards from scrimmage
Second Player of the Week honour (W1)
KEVIN MITAL | REC | TORONTO ARGONAUTS | TOR 44 - OTT 24
Eight receptions on 11 targets
Career-high 178 yards (22.3 average); third career 100-yard+ game and second of the season
Three 30-yard+ catches, including a 56-yard effort in the third quarter
50 yards after catch
Three second down conversions
2026 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK - IN REVIEW
W1 | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Robert Kennedy III (MTL) | Jake Ceresna (WPG)
W2 | Trevor Harris (SSK) | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Davis Alexander (MTL)
W3 | Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM) | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Kevin Mital (TOR)
Canadian Football League Stories from June 23, 2026
- RedBlacks Sign McLeod Bethel-Thompson - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Blue Bombers Acquire Quarterback Dru Brown in Trade with Ottawa - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- RedBlacks Acquire a Pair of Draft Picks for Dru Brown - Ottawa RedBlacks
- White out Conditions Ahead - Riders to Debut Prairie Blizzard Jerseys - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Stamps Sign Sapp III - Calgary Stampeders
- Riders Ink DB James Burgess Jr. - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Mitchell Headlines Week 3 Players of the Week - CFL
- Tiger-Cats' Bo Levi Mitchell Named CFL Week 3 Player of the Week - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
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