Blue Bombers Acquire Quarterback Dru Brown in Trade with Ottawa

Published on June 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has acquired quarterback Dru Brown and a second round pick in the 2027 CFL Draft (previously traded by Winnipeg to Ottawa), in exchange for Winnipeg's first round selection in 2027 and a second round selection in 2028 (conditional).

Brown (5-11, 200; Oklahoma State; born: March 21, 1997, in Palo Alto, CA) first came to the CFL with the Blue Bombers in 2021 and spent three seasons with the club, appearing in 38 games over that span and going 2-1 in his three starts while also being a member of the 2021 Grey Cup championship team.

His negotiating rights were traded to Ottawa on January 18, 2024, before he became a free agent and after signing with the RedBlacks he was the team's starter in 2024-25.

Brown appeared in 11 games with Ottawa in 2025 and completed 71.5 percent of his passes for 2,389 yards with 14 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. In his first season with Ottawa the team was 8-6 in his 14 starts and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 as he threw for 3,959 yards and 18 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

In 2023, his last season in Winnipeg before heading to Ottawa, Brown set a CFL record for the most touchdown passes thrown without an interception in a season with nine.

The Blue Bombers first signed Brown on March 11, 2020, but the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He made his debut in 2021.

Brown split his college days between the College of San Mateo (2015), Hawaii (2016-17) and Oklahoma State (2018-19). He was named the MVP of the 2016 Hawaii Bowl after leading Hawaii to a win over Middle Tennessee.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.