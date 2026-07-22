Blue Bombers Drop Three from Practice Roster

Published on July 22, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions.

Released from practice roster:

Offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua

American receiver Christian Frederickson

American defensive back Kaylin Moore







Canadian Football League Stories from July 22, 2026

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