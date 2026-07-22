Blue Bombers Drop Three from Practice Roster
Published on July 22, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions.
Released from practice roster:
Offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua
American receiver Christian Frederickson
American defensive back Kaylin Moore
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics
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