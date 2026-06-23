Tiger-Cats' Bo Levi Mitchell Named CFL Week 3 Player of the Week

Published on June 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has been named one of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) Week 3 Players of the Week following his standout performance in the Ticats' 41-27 victory over the BC Lions on June 19.

Mitchell completed 15-of-18 passes (83.3 per cent) for 285 yards and five touchdowns, earning his fourth career game with five touchdown passes. The veteran quarterback recorded three completions of 30-plus yards, including a 56-yard touchdown pass to Kiondré Smith on Hamilton's opening drive.

The performance marked Mitchell's second consecutive game with a perfect 158.3 passer efficiency rating, helping the Tiger-Cats improve to 2-1 on the season and extend their winning streak to two games.

The Week 3 Players of the Week were selected by a panel consisting of representatives from CFL Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.

The Tiger-Cats return to action on July 5 when they host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 7 p.m.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 23, 2026

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