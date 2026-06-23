Riders Ink DB James Burgess Jr.
Published on June 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back James Burgess Jr.
Burgess Jr.(6'3-190) rejoins the Roughriders, having spent training camp with the Club in 2026. Prior to the Riders, Burgess Jr. signed with the NFL's New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent.
Burgess Jr. spent four collegiate seasons (2021-24) at Alabama State, finishing his senior year with four interceptions while playing cornerback. In 12 games during the 2024 season, he recorded 53 tackles (including four for loss), 10 pass deflections, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
His standout 2024 campaign earned multiple honors, including the Aeneas Williams Award, given to the nation's top HBCU defensive back, as well as First-Team All-American and First-Team All-SWAC recognition. In 2023, he recorded two interceptions - both returned for touchdowns - alongside 32 tackles and 11 pass deflections in 11 games.
Canadian Football League Stories from June 23, 2026
- RedBlacks Sign McLeod Bethel-Thompson - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Blue Bombers Acquire Quarterback Dru Brown in Trade with Ottawa - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- RedBlacks Acquire a Pair of Draft Picks for Dru Brown - Ottawa RedBlacks
- White out Conditions Ahead - Riders to Debut Prairie Blizzard Jerseys - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Stamps Sign Sapp III - Calgary Stampeders
- Riders Ink DB James Burgess Jr. - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Mitchell Headlines Week 3 Players of the Week - CFL
- Tiger-Cats' Bo Levi Mitchell Named CFL Week 3 Player of the Week - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders Stories
- Riders Add "Star" Running Back Star Thomas
- Roughriders Hold 2025-26 Annual General Meeting
- White out Conditions Ahead - Riders to Debut Prairie Blizzard Jerseys
- Riders Ink DB James Burgess Jr.
- Jimi, Doc Walker, Faber Drive Headline the Pepsi Summer Concert Series