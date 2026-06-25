Prairie Blizzard: Game Day at a Glance

Published on June 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







Rider Nation, we sense a storm brewing.

This Friday, we're turning Mosaic Stadium into a Prairie Blizzard. Join thousands of fans in creating a sea of white as the Saskatchewan Roughriders debut their one-of-a-kind Prairie Blizzard uniforms against the Toronto Argonauts.

Bleed Green. Wear White. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

To add to the occasion, the Roughriders will be giving away the game-worn jerseys in a special "jerseys off our back" promotion after the game is over. This a unique opportunity for fans to get a piece of Roughrider lore, as it will be the only time the Prairie Blizzard jerseys will be worn! This contest is only available to fans in attendance. Fans who scan into Mosaic Stadium will automatically be entered for a chance to win a jersey which will be handed off to them by the player themselves at the conclusion of the game. Winning fans will receive an email with instructions on the process by the end of the first half.

Get ready for an electric pre-game experience packed with energy and entertainment from start to finish. Saskatchewan's Nino Hernandez from Porcupine Plain will perform the national anthem before kickoff. Get ready for the Prairie Blizzard Bundle Up Relay! Two teams of three will go head-to-head in a fast-paced race featuring a variety of winter-themed activities and challenges. This exciting pre-game competition will bring the energy, laughs, and a little friendly rivalry before kickoff.

At halftime, Mosaic Stadium is about to get even louder as the Pepsi Summer Concert Series kicks off with rising Canadian artist JIMI. Known for blending modern rock, country and blues with powerful vocals and electrifying guitar work, JIMI is quickly becoming one of Canada's most exciting emerging artists. With more than 600,000 followers and millions of online views, she has captured audiences across the country. After touring Western Canada with Cameron Whitcomb and collaborating with Canadian music icon Bryan Adams, JIMI is set to bring her bold, authentic energy to Rider Nation in a must-see halftime performance.

Salute to the graduates! Join us in celebrating our 2026 grads as students take center stage at Mosaic Stadium. Graduates from Kindergarten, Grade 8, Grade 12 and Post-Secondary will have the opportunity to step onto the field at Mosaic Stadium and take their walk in front of thousands of fans, while also enjoying the Pepsi Summer Concert Series.

Outside the Stadium - get ready to test your reflexes! Dodgeball will be happening in Security Building Supplies Riderland Park when it opens at 4 p.m., bringing fans an afternoon packed with fun and competition! Warm up your throwing arm and join in on the action before the best-of-three showdown gets underway at 5 p.m. Sign up here.

That's not all - enjoy face painting, balloon twisters, autographs with Rolan Milligan Jr., music from DJ Stylez, refreshing snow cones, and a live performance from Regina's own Amy Nelson as she brings her signature country sound to the stage, featuring her hit song "Trippin." A 44-time Saskatchewan Country Music Award nominee, Nelson continues to make her mark as one of the province's standout artists.

The ultimate game day atmosphere starts at the Coors Light® Tailgating! Whether you're bringing the full tailgate setup or just looking to soak in the excitement, there's a place for everyone. Starting at 2 p.m. tailgate passholders can bring their own food and beverages in accordance with event regulations, but the experience goes far beyond passholders - all fans are invited to wander through, take in the energy, and be part of the pre-game celebration. The nearby Coors Light® Beer Garden opens three hours before kickoff and offers the perfect place to gather with friends, enjoy the atmosphere, and get ready for an unforgettable game day at Mosaic Stadium.

Bright lights. White jerseys. A whole lot of snowstorm energy. Don't forget to stop by the Rider Store to score 25% off sunglasses. Complete your Prairie Blizzard look and get ready to bring the storm to Mosaic Stadium.

Reminders for the game

Your phone is your ticket! Don't forget to download the Rider App, powered by SaskTel, onto your smartphone and have your digital tickets ready before you come to Mosaic Stadium. We promise it's easy, but we created a tutorial video here and have a full FAQ and written tutorial at Riderville.com, just in case!

In transit? Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, is available to get you to Mosaic Stadium safely and easily! Free bus transit is available from various locations across the city including Southland Mall, University of Regina, the Turvey Centre, Victoria Avenue and Scarth Street. With construction on Dewdney Avenue, the Warehouse District stops will be at 6th Avenue and Rose Street and 8th Avenue and Scarth Street. Buses run starting 1 hour and 45 minutes before a Rider game. The last bus departs each location 30 minutes before kickoff. Buses will return to the drop off locations at the start of the 4th quarter and continue to shuttle until 75 minutes after the game has ended.

Please do NOT bring Purses, backpacks, or camera bags as they are prohibited. There is a clear bag policy for all Saskatchewan Roughrider games. Each fan, including children, can bring in one clear bag sized 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller. More details on the clear bag policy can be found here.

Come to the game early for our Happy Hour special, which will apply exclusively to 355-millilitre cans of Coors Light, Pilsner and Heineken 0.0 (non-alcoholic) and run for one hour, starting 90 minutes before kickoff and cutting off 30 minutes before kickoff. Keep an eye on the SaskTel MaxTron, which will count down the $6 Happy Hour all through the pregame, so you don't miss out!

Happy Hour beer locations include the south-end concourse pop-up locations with additional Happy Hour beer tubs located near Young's Equipment Gate 1, Pepsi Gate 2 and SaskTel Gate 3. The offer does not apply to draught beer and will not be available at food concessions, Sports Cage Lounge or within premium areas.

However, fans who arrive for game day a little earlier will have the option to purchase $6 beer at Security Building Supplies Riderland Park and the beer garden located near the Coors Light® Tailgate, starting three hours before kickoff.

If you plan to enjoy alcoholic beverages, remember to arrange a safe, sober ride home from Mosaic Stadium, with several available options, including sober drivers, Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, cabs, and ride-sharing services.

Bike Valet! Whether you arrive at the stadium on four wheels or two, there are options available! The bike valet opens at 5:00 p.m. on game day and is staffed by volunteers through REAL. The bikes are inside a fenced compound that is monitored throughout its hours of operation. Please note that your bike must be picked up within one hour after the game ends. The bike valet is located at the South-East corner of Confederation Park.

Water Bottle Refill! Water bottles up to 1L are allowed inside the stadium. Water bottle refill stations are located in the south end of the stadium, on either side of the SaskTel MaxTron. All water fountains throughout the stadium are equipped with water bottle filling stations.

Week 3

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are off to a blazing start, improving to an undefeated record (2-0) after a strong performance against the Calgary Stampeders. With big plays on both sides of the ball, the Green and White continue to build momentum as they look ahead. In each of the past two seasons, Saskatchewan has started 4-0, and the team is looking to continue that trend as they chase another strong opening stretch.

Quarterback Trevor Harris continues to make history, tying Dieter Brock for the 14th-most touchdown passes in CFL history with 210 career touchdown passes. Harris has been efficient through the first two games of the season, completing 73.6 per cent of his passes for 766 yards and six touchdowns.

The offence has been firing on all cylinders, led by wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker, who has made an immediate impact through the first two games of the season. His 19 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns mark the second-best receiving yard total in team history through two games, trailing only Jeff Fairholm's 324 yards in 1993.

The defence has been just as impressive, allowing just one passing touchdown through the first two games. Defensive end James Vaughters has made his presence felt early, recording a sack in each of his first two games as a Roughrider. Middle linebacker Jameer Thurman has been a force in the middle, recording eight defensive tackles in each of the first two games. Including the 2025 Grey Cup, Thurman has now recorded 27 tackles over his last three games and is just five defensive tackles away from reaching 550 in his career.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 25, 2026

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