Coming to Touchdown Kelowna? Everything You Need to Know About Saturday's Game Festivities

Published on June 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Kelowna) - The BC Lions will soon arrive in the Okanagan for Touchdown Kelowna. The historic two-game venture presented by Okanagan College begins this weekend with a big divisional clash with the Calgary Stampeders. Kickoff is 4:00 pm.

Here you will find everything you need to know in advance.

Getting To The Apple Bowl:

With upwards of 20,000 spectators expected on Saturday, fans are encouraged to PLAN AHEAD and ARRIVE EARLY!

Parking in the area can be pre-booked at various lots.

Fans taking taxis or rideshare are asked to use our dedicated Drop-Off/Pick-Up Zone located on the newly cleared lot north of the Apple Bowl at the corner of Bernard Avenue and Spall Road. Of note, it's right-turn access ONLY from Bernard Avenue.

For additional fans looking for an accessible drop off location, there is space available at 1466 Spall Road. Fans using this option are asked to NOT enter Mill Creek Estates.

Two help reduce congestion, fans are strongly encouraged to walk, scoot, transit or bike to the stadium.

Free bike valets and Lime Bike/Scooter Drop-Off Zones are accessible at Parkinson Recreation Centre and Kelowna Bible Chapel next to the Rail Trail.

Additionally, BC Transit will run extra service to and from the Queensway Transit Exchange. More details, including route information and schedules will be updated on their website.

Pre and Post-Game Festivities:

Gates to the Apple Bowl open at 1:00 pm on game day. The regular entrance is located at Gate A off Clement Avenue and Premium entrance is located off Burtch Road. Only guests with Proline Sideline and Field House tickets can access Gate B.

Fans are asked to come prepared and dress for possible inclement weather. No umbrellas are permitted inside the stadium. Fans are allowed to bring empty water bottles and use the supplied filling stations. Blankets and seat cushions are also permitted inside.

1:00 pm also marks the start of our Backyard Party, featuring a concert performance from The Young'uns. The local band will also perform at halftime and after the final whistle, giving fans a full afternoon and evening of football and quality entertainment.

Admission to the Backyard Party and concert is included with all game tickets. Fans can also enjoy food trucks, sponsor activations, kids club, beverages and the ability to purchase brand new BC Lions merchandise!

Post-game, fans can also make the trek down to Waterfront Park for another post-game concert. Shuttle service is available for fans looking to get back downtown from the Apple Bowl.

The Touchdown Kelowna festival officially gets underway on Friday, June 26 with the BCLC Kickoff Concert at Waterfront Park, featuring Alan Doyle from 8:00-9:30 pm.







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