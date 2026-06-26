Red and White to Meet Lions in Kelowna

Published on June 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders (0-2) will play their first road game of the season on Saturday when they travel to Kelowna to face the BC Lions (0-2) as both teams look to join the rest of the West Division in the win column.

The matchup will take place at the Apple Bowl, which serves as the home field for the Canadian Junior Football League's Okanagan Sun. This is the first of two straight Touchdown Kelowna games for the Lions while the 2026 FIFA World Cup occupies BC Place.

In Week 3, Calgary was dealt a 40-37 double-overtime loss by the Saskatchewan Roughriders at McMahon Stadium. Tyreik McAllister returned a missed field goal 120 yards to end the first half and Dedrick Mills finished with his second 100-yard rushing performance in as many outings.

On the other side, BC was outscored 41-27 in Hamilton despite nine catches, 120 receiving yards and two touchdowns from 2026 CFL Canadian Draft pick Nick Cenacle.

Saturday will also be the first time for the Stampeders to wear their all-new away jerseys. Both pre-season games in May were played in their previous white set and Calgary's two regular-season games thus far were at home in their revamped red look.

A win for the Red and White will earn the Stamps a victory in their visitor debut for the fourth time in five seasons.

The Stampeders dropped both duels with the Lions in 2025 as well as the Western Semi-Final in Vancouver. The two sides will reconvene in Calgary on Aug. 13 during Week 11 action.

Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions

Week 4

Apple Bowl

Saturday, June 27

5 p.m. MT

Radio: QR Calgary

TV: TSN (Canada), CBS Sports Network (U.S.)

Streaming: CFL+ (International)







Canadian Football League Stories from June 25, 2026

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