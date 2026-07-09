Hot Wheels Game Day: Game Day at a Glance

Published on July 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







Sunday July 12th, The Green Prix

Buckle up, Rider Nation! This Sunday, the Roughriders are bringing the iconic toy brand Hot Wheels to Mosaic Stadium to celebrate Saskatchewan football, and car culture. Settle in as the Saskatchewan Roughriders go wheel-to-wheel with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats with kickoff set for 5 p.m. This game promises to be a car lovers dream!

Arrive early and rev your engines for the Riderville Show N' Shine! The show kicks off at 2 p.m., featuring an incredible lineup of vintage, classic and exotic vehicles from across the province. Explore the displays throughout the park area and along the east side of Mosaic Stadium between Gates 3 and 4. With up to 70 stunning cars expected, it's the perfect opportunity for fans of all ages to observe some truly remarkable rides before kickoff.

It's not quite the dog days of summer yet, but we're releasing the hounds! At halftime, get ready as a pack of speedy corgis takes over the field for a fun-filled race to the finish. Cheer on your favourite four-legged competitor and see which pup comes out on top! Then join us at Guest Services near Young's Equipment Gate 1 to meet your furry halftime heroes.

With warm temperatures expected on Sunday, fans are encouraged to stay hydrated throughout the game. Fans are welcome to bring one empty or sealed reusable water bottle up to 1L in size. Complimentary water bottle filling stations are available throughout Mosaic Stadium at all water fountains, including the east concourse, upper east 500 level, upper west 500 level, southwest concourse, two locations on the south concourse, and inside the Sportscage Lounge. All water fountains throughout the stadium are equipped with water bottle filling stations and additional water dispensers have been brought in for this game to keep fans hydrated.

Don't get caught in the slow lane! Fans travelling from the south are encouraged to leave early due to construction on Lewvan Drive. Plan ahead and arrive in plenty of time to enjoy all the pre-game festivities before kickoff.

Ready, set, go! After exploring the Riderville Show N' Shine featuring classic, vintage and exotic vehicles, make a pit stop at Security Building Supplies Riderland Park for face painting, balloon twisters, and player autographs. Shift into high gear with a live performance from Route 99, bringing a high-energy mix of country favourites and crowd-pleasing hits to fuel the game day atmosphere. Riderland Park opens three hours before kickoff.

Be in your seats early for an action-packed pre-game on-field experience! The festivities include a fast-paced relay race as teams go head-to-head in a thrilling sprint to the finish, and Queen City's king of metal Tim Roth performing the national anthem.

After the checkered flag, fans are invited onto the field for a post-game celebration at Mosaic Stadium. Step into the finish line moment, get closer to the action, take photos, and enjoy the atmosphere as we wrap up an exciting game day together.

Shift into savings with 40% off Craven Tees at Rider Store locations throughout Mosaic Stadium. Pull in before the checkered flag-this game day offer is available while supplies last!

Reminders for the game

Your phone is your ticket! Don't forget to download the Rider App, powered by SaskTel, onto your smartphone and have your digital tickets ready before you come to Mosaic Stadium. We promise it's easy, but we created a tutorial video here and have a full FAQ and written tutorial at Riderville.com, just in case!

Water Bottle Refill! Water bottles up to 1L are allowed inside the stadium. Complimentary water bottle filling stations are available throughout Mosaic Stadium at all water fountains, including the east concourse, upper east 500 level, upper west 500 level, southwest concourse, two locations on the south concourse, and inside the Sportscage Lounge. All water fountains throughout the stadium are equipped with water bottle filling stations and additional water dispensers have been brought in for July 12th to keep fans hydrated.

The ultimate game day atmosphere starts at the Coors Light® Tailgating! Whether you're bringing the full tailgate setup or just looking to soak in the excitement, there's a place for everyone. Starting at 12 p.m. tailgate passholders can bring their own food and beverages in accordance with event regulations, but the experience goes far beyond passholders - all fans are invited to wander through, take in the energy, and be part of the pre-game celebration. The nearby Coors Light® Beer Garden opens three hours before kickoff and offers the perfect place to gather with friends, enjoy the atmosphere, and get ready for an unforgettable game day at Mosaic Stadium.

In transit? Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, is available to get you to Mosaic Stadium safely and easily! Free bus transit is available from various locations across the city including Southland Mall, University of Regina, the Turvey Centre, Victoria Avenue and Scarth Street. With construction on Dewdney Avenue, the Warehouse District stops will be at 6th Avenue and Rose Street and 8th Avenue and Scarth Street. Buses run starting 1 hour and 45 minutes before a Rider game. The last bus departs each location 30 minutes before kickoff. Buses will return to the drop off locations at the start of the 4th quarter and continue to shuttle until 75 minutes after the game has ended.

Please do NOT bring Purses, backpacks, or camera bags as they are prohibited. There is a clear bag policy for all Saskatchewan Roughrider games. Each fan, including children, can bring in one clear bag sized 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller. More details on the clear bag policy can be found here.

Come to the game early for our Happy Hour special, which will apply exclusively to 355-millilitre cans of Coors Light, Pilsner and Heineken 0.0 (non-alcoholic) and run for one hour, starting 90 minutes before kickoff and cutting off 30 minutes before kickoff. Keep an eye on the SaskTel MaxTron, which will count down the $6 Happy Hour all through the pregame, so you don't miss out!

Happy Hour beer locations include the south-end concourse pop-up locations with additional Happy Hour beer tubs located near Young's Equipment Gate 1, Pepsi Gate 2 and SaskTel Gate 3. The offer does not apply to draught beer and will not be available at food concessions, Sports Cage Lounge or within premium areas.

However, fans who arrive for game day a little earlier will have the option to purchase $6 beer at Security Building Supplies Riderland Park and the beer garden located near the Coors Light® Tailgate, starting three hours before kickoff.

If you plan to enjoy alcoholic beverages, remember to arrange a safe, sober ride home from Mosaic Stadium, with several available options, including sober drivers, Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, cabs, and ride-sharing services.

Bike Valet! Whether you arrive at the stadium on four wheels or two, there are options available! The bike valet opens at 2:00 p.m. on game day and is staffed by volunteers through REAL. The bikes are inside a fenced compound that is monitored throughout its hours of operation. Please note that your bike must be picked up within one hour after the game ends. The bike valet is located at the South-East corner of Confederation Park.

Week 5

The Saskatchewan Roughriders sit at 3-1 after another strong performance in Week 5, continuing to establish themselves as one of the top teams in the CFL. With contributions across all three phases of the game, the Green and White remain in a strong position early in the season as they build momentum into next week's bye.

Quarterback Trevor Harris continues to lead the offence, pacing the West Division with 1,148 passing yards through the early part of the season. He is set to reach a major milestone on Sunday, appearing in his 200th CFL game as he continues to provide steady leadership and production for the team.

KeeSean Johnson has been a consistent difference-maker in the passing game, recording 100-plus receiving yards in three of the Roughriders' first four games this season. He delivered a standout performance in Ottawa with nine receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown, as one of the team's most reliable targets.

Special teams delivered a historic highlight as Mathew Sexton scored on a 101-yard punt return in the Roughriders' 27-22 victory over Ottawa on July 3. He became the first player to score on a punt, kickoff, or missed field goal return in his first game as a Roughrider.

On special teams, Nick Wiebe registered two firsts on one play in Ottawa, forcing and recovering a fumble to set up the Roughriders' first touchdown. His play helped swing momentum and sparked an early scoring opportunity for Saskatchewan.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 9, 2026

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