Former Roughrider Charleston Hughes Surfs his Way into Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Published on July 8, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







Charleston Hughes, who twice led the CFL in sacks as a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, is among this year's inductees into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

Hughes recorded 35 of his 136 career sacks during his time with the Roughriders, with whom he played in 2018, 2019 and 2022. As a Roughrider, he paced the league in sacks in 2018 (with 15) and 2019 (16).

Hughes' career total of 136 sacks ranks him fifth in CFL history. A five-time CFL leader in sacks, he is the only Roughrider to lead the league in that category more than once. Hughes also earned two of his six All-CFL selections as a member of the Roughriders.

The Saginaw, Michigan native is a two-time Grey Cup champion (with Calgary in 2008 and 2014) who appeared in four championship games throughout his CFL career.

He was named his team's Most Outstanding Defensive Player four times - three times with Calgary (2013, 2016, 2017) and once with Saskatchewan (2019).

A dominant force throughout his career, Hughes registered 33 forced fumbles, three interceptions and three defensive touchdowns in 202 regular-season games. Two of the touchdowns were scored for Saskatchewan - on fumble returns in 2018 and 2019.

With Calgary, Hughes was a defensive line cohort of current Roughriders Head Coach Corey Mace from 2010 to 2015. As the Stampeders' Defensive Line Coach, Mace also worked with Hughes in 2016 and 2017.

Hughes is the 38th former Roughrider to be inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame as a player and the third of six inductees to be named to the Class of 2026, joining Brandon Banks and Sean Millington. The remaining inductees will be unveiled in the coming weeks. Tickets to the Induction Ceremony on the evening of September 17 are on sale now.







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