RedBlacks Sign LB Cloyd to Practice Roster
Published on July 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transaction today:
ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:
American linebacker K.J. Cloyd
HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 230 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-02-19
HOMETOWN: Columbia, MS | SCHOOL: Miami
Check out the Ottawa RedBlacks Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from July 9, 2026
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- RedBlacks Sign LB Cloyd to Practice Roster - Ottawa RedBlacks
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