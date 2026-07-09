RedBlacks Sign LB Cloyd to Practice Roster

Published on July 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transaction today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

American linebacker K.J. Cloyd

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 230 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-02-19

HOMETOWN: Columbia, MS | SCHOOL: Miami







Canadian Football League Stories from July 9, 2026

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