RedBlacks Complete Trade with Argos
Published on July 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has completed a trade with the Toronto Argonauts, acquiring a 2027 CFL Canadian Draft pick in exchange for global punter James Burnip.
Full Trade Details
To Ottawa:
Conditional eighth-round pick in the 2027 CFL Canadian Draft.
To Toronto:
GLO - P - James Burnip
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Canadian Football League Stories from July 12, 2026
- Argos Trade with Ottawa for Global Punter Burnip - Toronto Argonauts
- RedBlacks Complete Trade with Argos - Ottawa RedBlacks
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