RedBlacks Complete Trade with Argos

Published on July 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has completed a trade with the Toronto Argonauts, acquiring a 2027 CFL Canadian Draft pick in exchange for global punter James Burnip.

Full Trade Details

To Ottawa:

Conditional eighth-round pick in the 2027 CFL Canadian Draft.

To Toronto:

GLO - P - James Burnip







Canadian Football League Stories from July 12, 2026

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