Argos Trade with Ottawa for Global Punter Burnip

Published on July 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club agreed to terms with Ottawa on a trade that will see global punter James Burnip come to Toronto in exchange for a conditional 2027 eighth-round CFL Draft pick.

Burnip (6'6"/235lb) signed with Ottawa in January this year after being drafted by the REDBLACKS in the 2025 Global Draft. The Melbourne, Australia native also spent time with the New Orleans Saints in 2025 after being signed by the NFC South team as an undrafted free agent. The former Alabama Crimson Tide member (2021-2024) finished second in school history with an average of 43.9 yards per punt, and his nearly 9,000 total punt yards rank him third all-time.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 12, 2026

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