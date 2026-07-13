Argos Ink Canadian OL Frank Vreugdenhil

Published on July 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that they have signed Canadian OL Frank Vreugdenhil.

Vreugdenhil (6'3"/321lbs) was selected by the Boatmen with the 40th pick in the 2026 CFL Draft but was released following training camp. The McMaster product (2024-2025) played 17 games, starting 16 for the Marauders. The native of Frankford, Ontario, Vreugdenhil attended the University of Toronto from 2020-2023.

The team also announced the release of American DL DeWayne Hendrix.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 13, 2026

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