Argos Ink Canadian OL Frank Vreugdenhil
Published on July 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that they have signed Canadian OL Frank Vreugdenhil.
Vreugdenhil (6'3"/321lbs) was selected by the Boatmen with the 40th pick in the 2026 CFL Draft but was released following training camp. The McMaster product (2024-2025) played 17 games, starting 16 for the Marauders. The native of Frankford, Ontario, Vreugdenhil attended the University of Toronto from 2020-2023.
The team also announced the release of American DL DeWayne Hendrix.
Canadian Football League Stories from July 13, 2026
- Argos Ink Canadian OL Frank Vreugdenhil - Toronto Argonauts
- Lions Sign Offensive Lineman Jaquan Adams to Practice Roster - B.C. Lions
- Elks Sign American Defensive Lineman Bastone - Edmonton Elks
- Dennis McKnight Named Special Teams Coordinator for Bc Lions - B.C. Lions
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