Lions Sign Offensive Lineman Jaquan Adams to Practice Roster

Published on July 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced the signing of American offensive lineman JaQuan Adams to the practice roster.

Adams (6'4, 300 lbs)- The native of Raleigh, North Carolina played his senior season at Tulsa in 2025, starting 11 games on the offensive line and helping the Golden Hurricane average 175.5 yards per game and 379.9 yards of total offence per game.

Adams began his college career with stints at Monroe and Gardner-Webb before moving to East Tennessee State for 2024. He started 12 games for the Bucs, with their offence eclipsing 100 rushing yards on 11 occasions.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 13, 2026

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