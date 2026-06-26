Touchdown Kelowna Game against Stampeders Officially Sold Out, Limited Tickets Remain for July 4 against Elks

Published on June 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Kelowna) - The excitement for BC Lions football in the Okanagan is growing even bigger, as the team announced today that Saturday's contest against the Calgary Stampeders if officially sold out.

"The fever has been building since last September when we announced this historic venture," said Lions president Duane Vienneau.

"With the entire team now in the City and our Festival officially beginning this evening, we look forward to delivering something special for the great football fans of Kelowna and the entire region."

Fans looking to secure their seats for the second game against the Edmonton Elks are encouraged to act FAST.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 26, 2026

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