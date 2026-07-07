James Butler Earns Player of the Week Selection from CFL

Published on July 7, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The Canadian Football League announced on Tuesday that James Butler was recognized as one of its top three Players of the Week for his key contributions in Saturday's 36-24 victory over the Edmonton Elks.

Butler delivered his finest performance of the young season, rushing for 135 yards and a pair of second quarter touchdowns on 15 total carries (9.0-yard average).

The tailback had four runs of ten or more yards, including back-to-back 20-yard gains as part of a terrific performance from the offence that yielded 475 net yards. Butler also had three receptions for 27 yards.

Following a bye week and rematch with the Elks in Edmonton, the Lions return to Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place on Saturday, July 25 to battle the Toronto Argonauts.

The Pool Party features a giant pre-game bash on Robson St., expanded tailgate and free barbecue on Terry Fox Plaza and $5 beers ALL GAME LONG. Single-game tickets start at $25!







Canadian Football League Stories from July 7, 2026

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