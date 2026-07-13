Elks Sign American Defensive Lineman Bastone

Published on July 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have added American defensive lineman Carmine Bastone to the practice roster, the club announced Monday.

Bastone (6'2, 300) heads to Edmonton after a five-year college career at Northwestern University (2021-2026). In 39 games with the Wildcats, the 23-year-old defender amassed 68 total tackles (34 solo, nine tackles for loss), six sacks, and two forced fumbles. Bastone was awarded the No. 1 jersey for Northwestern in the 2025 preseason, considered one of the highest honours in the program. The former walk-on went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, but received mini-camp invites from the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 13, 2026

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