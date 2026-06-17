Elks to Honour Dwayne Mandrusiak's 50 Seasons of Service

Published on June 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - No one has dedicated more of their life to the Green and Gold than Dwayne Mandrusiak, and at Saturday's Home Opener presented by James H. Brown and Associates, the franchise icon will get his due.

The Edmonton Elks and the Thompson family will honour Mandrusiak during the halftime show of June 20th's contest against the Montreal Alouettes, giving Elks fans a chance to celebrate Mandrusiak's achievement of 50 seasons working for the team.

"When Larry and Deb purchased the club, they believed that restoring this organization meant more than improving what happened on the field. It meant reconnecting the club with the people, traditions, and values that built it," Elks President and CEO Chris Morris said. "They believed that family matters, community matters, and that the people who dedicate their lives to this organization should be treated with respect and appreciation.

"One of Larry's first priorities was bringing Dwayne back to the Edmonton Elks. He felt strongly that ending Dwayne's tenure after 49 years of loyal service was not the right thing to do. More importantly, he believed that bringing him home was an important step in restoring the culture and identity of this football club."

"Dwayne means a great deal to our players, staff, alumni, and generations of cherished fans. He represents loyalty, humility, and a lifelong commitment to the Double E. As we celebrate his 50th year with the organization, we are also honouring Larry and Deb's vision of what this club should be - a family, a community institution, and a place that never forgets the people who helped build it."

Mandrusiak is the epitome of dedication to the Double E. He began his career as a ball boy with the Eskimos in 1971 and was on the sidelines for 18 Grey Cup appearances and 11 championships during his first stint with the Club. He served the Green and Gold for 49 consecutive seasons until 2020, but rejoined the club in 2025 as Community Ambassador and Team Historian to complete his half-century of service with the Green and Gold.

He has since been an integral component in sharing the history of the Double E from a first-hand perspective, with his locker room tours becoming a popular Season Seat Member experience.

Prior to his return to the club, Mandrusiak was added to the EE Builders wall in 2024 as a means of honouring his past service - the Club's highest acknowledgment for a non-player.ribe.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.