Lions Relieve Cory McDiarmid as Special Teams Coordinator

Published on June 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Kelowna) - BC Lions general manager Ryan Rigmaiden issued the following statement on Sunday evening:

"After careful consideration, and in the best interest of the club, we have decided to relieve Cory McDiarmid of his duties as special teams coordinator effective immediately. We thank Cory for his hard work."







Canadian Football League Stories from June 28, 2026

Lions Relieve Cory McDiarmid as Special Teams Coordinator - B.C. Lions

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