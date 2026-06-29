Lions Relieve Cory McDiarmid as Special Teams Coordinator
Published on June 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Kelowna) - BC Lions general manager Ryan Rigmaiden issued the following statement on Sunday evening:
"After careful consideration, and in the best interest of the club, we have decided to relieve Cory McDiarmid of his duties as special teams coordinator effective immediately. We thank Cory for his hard work."
Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from June 28, 2026
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent B.C. Lions Stories
- Lions Relieve Cory McDiarmid as Special Teams Coordinator
- Touchdown Kelowna Game against Stampeders Officially Sold Out, Limited Tickets Remain for July 4 against Elks
- Coming to Touchdown Kelowna? Everything You Need to Know About Saturday's Game Festivities
- Lions Bring Back Fitzgerald and Mayala, Release Teuhema from Roster
- BC Lions Team up with Naturally Homegrown Foods Ltd. to Launch Limited-Edition Hardbite Collaboration